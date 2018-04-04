3 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training On Integrated Effort to Control Pests

Mendefera — The Ministry of Agriculture organized training in Mendefera from 27 to 31 March for 35 agricultural experts from the Southern and Northern and Southern Red Sea regions on the integrated effort to control pests in general and that of Autumn Armyworms.

Indicating that the armyworm that is new to Eritrea and has already ravaged crops across more than 40 Eastern, Central and West African countries, Mr. Tedros Seyum, head of migration pests control at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that the training is aimed to enable the agricultural experts understand on the behavior of the pest and mechanism of controlling it.

Mr. Tedros stated that the armyworm that is native to the Americas could fly 1600 km in 30 hours and each adult lays up to 2000 eggs during its two-week life time, and if not controlled from the onset could cause unimaginable damage on crops.

