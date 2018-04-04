3 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Speaker Rejects Calls to Resign Amid Political Crisis

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Shabelle
Somali parliament

They are asking me to resign, but I am not going to resign, I do not work for them," the words of a defiant Mohamed Osman Jawari, Somalia's Speaker of Parliament.

Confusion has rocked the lower legislative chamber for the past weeks. The crisis has seen the house divided between supporters of the speaker on one hand and those of the Prime Minister, Ali Hassan Khaire.

Speaker Jawari has been accused by elected officials of abuse of power and obstruction of constitutional reform. He has, however, survived a motion of no-confidence.

This crisis has previously led to a heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the Assembly. The speaker of parliament called this move an "attempted coup." A new motion of no confidence was suspended after President Farmaajo intervened.

MP Mohamed Mohamud who supports the speaker bemoans the negative effect of the crisis on the country. "This dispute in parliament has a negative impact on the country, because there are internal struggles between the supreme branches of government such as parliament and the executive causing more insecurity.

"There has been a rise of power struggle in the legislature. Ministers do not go to their offices because they are too much involved in this conflict, the deputies are also paralyzed by these struggles, with the public services not functioning well," he said.

The Upper House of Parliament has tried to mediate in the impasse, the biggest political crisis since the government took office a little over a year ago. President Farmaajo has had to postpone several meetings and foreign travels to try and end this crisis.

The African Union, United Nations and other partners have voiced grave concern and also called for calm.

More on This

First Deputy Speaker Calls for Tight Security at the Parliament Building

Abdiweli Ibrahim Mudey, the first deputy speaker of the Lower House chamber of the Federal Parliament of Somalia has… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.