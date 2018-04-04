Mwanza — People with albinism plan to go to court in protest against a tendency whereby some families tend to bury dead bodies of people with albinism in rooms within their houses.

Such a tendency, according to the director for advocacy for the Joseph Torner Foundation Europe (JTFE), Mr Joseph Torner, was a violation of the rights of people with albinism.

"Burying people with albinism inside the room is just like any other form of stigma. It is a violation of their fundamental social rights for it is like treating them differently from other social groups... We are going to court to challenge this challenge," he said.

JTFE's statement comes within few days after Richard Erasto's family in Bukombe district in Geita region reportedly buried their three years old child, Happy Richard (3) inside their house.

This, they said, was a deliberate move to avoid evil-minded people from exhuming her body and use it for the superstitious beliefs.

According to Mr Erasto and his wife, Pelisi Magambo, the family reached the decision on March 27 after failing to afford paying at least Sh170,000 for the concrete grave.