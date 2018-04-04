3 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Congratulated President Sisi On His Re-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday evening made a telephone call with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, and congratulated him on his re-election for a new office term.

President Al-Bashir has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to continue its firm relations, consultation and coordination on the issues of mutual concern with sister Egypt.

The Egyptian President has thanked President Al-Sisi for the congratulation, referring the deeply-rooted ties between the two nations.

He also asserted the keenness of his country to strengthen further its cooperation, consultation and coordination with Sudan for the interest of the two peoples of the Nile Valley.

Sudan

President Bashir Invited to Arab Summit and Maritime Exercise in Saudi Arabia

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Tuesday received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.