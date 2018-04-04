Sudan: President Al-Bashir Congratulated President Sisi On His Re-Election

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday evening made a telephone call with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, and congratulated him on his re-election for a new office term.

President Al-Bashir has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to continue its firm relations, consultation and coordination on the issues of mutual concern with sister Egypt.

The Egyptian President has thanked President Al-Sisi for the congratulation, referring the deeply-rooted ties between the two nations.

He also asserted the keenness of his country to strengthen further its cooperation, consultation and coordination with Sudan for the interest of the two peoples of the Nile Valley.