Cameroon: UNIFAC - Cup Preparations Reach High Gear

Eight countries from the Central African Region will take part in the tournament that kicks off on Thursday April 5, 2018.

The 2018 edition of the UNIFAC cup will take place in Cameroon from Thursday April 5, to 15, 2018. Ahead of this important event organisers are leaving no stone unturned in order to have a hitch-free competition. Eight countries from the Central African Region will be taking part in the tournament.

The participating countries are Gabon, Congo, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad and hosts, Cameroon.

It is equally a qualifying tournament for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Tanzania next year. The Yaounde Ominsports Stadium and the Yaounde Military Stadium will serve as venues for the competition. Some countries notably Congo arrived in the country yesterday April 2, 2018 for the competition.

In order to ensure the best results in this year's event, the national Under 17 team of Cameroon is in camp in Yaounde to fine-tune their skills. For the past one week, the team and officials are working tirelessly in their hideout at the FECAFOOT Football Training Centre in Odza Yaounde.

The team had two training sessions on Thursday March 29, 2018. The first was in the morning at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in Yaounde and the second was in the afternoon at the Yaounde Military Stadium. Focus was on ball control to see the technique, the movement of the players and their intelligence.

Sources close to the team say the team is ready and preparing hard in spite of difficulties. Our Source said even though most of the players who have been called up are mostly young players who are making their debut in international competitions they are working hard to face the challenge ahead of them.

Apart from that the team is training with the absence of some basic needs as the players were seen drinking from taps at some points in the stadium. It is expected that the situation will improve before the start of the competition.