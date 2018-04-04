Cameroon: Fundong Farmers Receive Safety Net Project Farm Inputs

Fundong — The Cameroon and World Bank "Safety Net project", conceived and launched to alleviate poverty amongst the very poor was celebrated in Fundong, Boyo Division on March 26, 2018. The event was the offer of farm inputs for the very poor farmers of the community to help increase production and productivity. Beneficiary farmers sang and danced as they took home 1,000 bags of fertilizer, 500 sprayers and some 2000 containers of herbicides.

It was a rare moment for the very poor to show gratitude for generosity by the Safety Net Project whose Coordinator for the North West, Kanjo Elvis Nfor was around to cheer a success story, traced back to 2016 when the organization took root in Fundong Sub Division.

It emerged from Kanjo Elvis Nfor that Safety Net has achieved about 80 per cent of their overall objectives in Fundong Sub Division, thanks to sincere collaboration from the Fundong Council and the beneficiary population.

It was against this backdrop that beneficiary farmers stated their commitment to properly use the farm inputs to increase yields for domestic consumption and market some to handle the education and health concerns of their families. The beneficiary farmers had earlier received training to rise to expectation in small business activities, animal rearing etc.

In the short and long of it, the Safety Net Project is on the lips of over 1,000 families in the area. It has been the project of hope and a blessing that has been fast in transforming the lives of many.

Over 90 per cent of beneficiaries sound off about convenience in handling education, health and food sufficiency needs of their families. The project has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor with FCFA 20,000 served each of the 1000 abject poor families every two months, who are equally affiliated to health insurance and educated on the importance of Civil Status documents.

From the look of things, the Safety Net Project will be out of Fundong in about six month, leaving the community to count the blessings of the project that trained their very poor people in income generating activities like the rearing of animals, petty business operations and agriculture that pays.