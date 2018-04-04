Cameroon: Sublime Performance of Professionals

Some Cameroonian players performed well this weekend in their various clubs.

The performance of Cameroonian players in their distinctive clubs was remarquable this weekend. First of all, young Tawamba Kana who had his first selection the Indomitable Lions squad last March 25, 2018 in the match with Koweit made his team Partizan obtain three points in their last match.

They played against Stadion Slavko Maletin Vava and won thanks to the goal he scored. This was the 11th goal he scored since the season started.

Another interesting player this weekend was Christian Bassogog who permitted his team Henan Jianye to end up with a draw during day four of the competition against Dalian Yifang. Dalian Yifang dominated their opponents and opened the score at the 11th minute of the game before Bassogog equalised at the 34th minute. The Cameroonian however lost a golden opportunity in the dying minutes of the game that would have given his club victory.

This was his first goal for the season after renewing his contract and readjusting his salary with Henan Jianye till 2020 last Saturday before the match. Thanks to Zambo Anguissa, Olympic of Marseille succeeded in winning their match this weekend against Dijon.

The Cameroonian international who was absent during the last match against Lyon came this time to save his team along side Luis Gustavo. They won Dijon 3-1 thanks to his numerous passes he gave as a midfielder.

After the match he was classified as the fourth best midfielder in the planet. Finally the young player of the Portuguese championship, Tagueu Joel, scored two gaols for his team Maritimo. Maritimo received Feirense Dans in day 28 of the championship last weekend and they won 4-1.

Tagueu scored at the 51st minute and two minutes later he scored another one. He also gave a decisive pass for another goal to be scored at the end.