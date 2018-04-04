Cameroon: CPDM Supporters Renew Confidence in President Biya

Mbouda — The supporters of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of the Bamboutos Central, 1and 2, in Mbouda and Babadjou, Bamboutos North in Galim, and Bamboutos south in Batcham, who all gathered on 24, March, 2018 in Mbouda for celebrations, marking the 33rd anniversary of the CPDM have thanked the President Paul Biya, for the promotion of peace and stability, national unity and integration, and the improvement of socio-economic and cultural development, especially the creation of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, as well as the creation of the new Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development that will fast-track the decentralization process in Cameroon.

The sympathisers through their various section presidents, Hon.Wa Mathurin Martial of Babadjou, Tchiotchou Lucas of Mbouda,Nadjo of Galim and Saho Zabzi Francois of Batcham in different speeches at the occasion in Mbouda, renewed their confidence in President Paul Biya, Head of State and national president of the CPDM party, fully reiterating their total commitment and loyalty to him and the institutions he incarnates. Considering that 2018 is election year and to safeguard national integration and unity of Cameroon, the party followers called on President Paul Biya to stand as CPDM presidential candidate, promising him 100% votes.

For his part, Head of the CPDM Central Committee delegation to the anniversary celebration, Ngambo Fondjo Pierre Vincent, thanked President Biya for maintaining their son Minister Nganou Djoumessi , in the 2 March, 2018 cabinet reshuffle.