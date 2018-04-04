Ethiopia: AU Chairperson Mahamat Lauds Peaceful Power Transition in Ethiopia

Ethiopia's peaceful and successful power transition is an important moment for the country and the African continent, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today.

Premier Abiy assured Mahamat about his commitment to the enhancement of peace and security in Africa and his desire to work with AU.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahamat told the media that he congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister and discussed cooperation and areas of integration.

"It is a very important moment for Ethiopia because it is for the first time that there was a peaceful and successful political transition", he noted.

Mahamat also lauded Ethiopia's commitment to play a significant role in the regional peace, security and integration issues.

"As you know Ethiopia is leading Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and we have a process of revitalization in South Sudan. Ethiopia is also committed in Somalia. So it has played a very heavy tribute for the peace and security of the continent," the Chairperson elaborated.

The two leaders have also discussed the effectiveness of Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and the internal situation of the country.