Angola Guarantees Dignifying of Domestic Worker - State Secretary

Luanda — The Angolan Government Program guarantees greater dignifying of the domestic worker, with the implementation of Presidential Decree nº155 / 16 of August 9, which regulates the Legal and Social Protection of Domestic Workers.

This information was made by Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, who was speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the round table on the rights of domestic workers, promoted by her ministry.

She added that this law introduces a set of reforms in the employment relationship, as well as technical conditions for joining the social protection system.

Ana Celeste said that there are many challenges for full equality of rights, especially in some sectors considered to be vulnerable to domestic work, carried out mostly by women.

The official stressed the responsibility of civil society and the citizen in particular to play a vital role in the process of formalizing the domestic worker.