3 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Guarantees Dignifying of Domestic Worker - State Secretary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Government Program guarantees greater dignifying of the domestic worker, with the implementation of Presidential Decree nº155 / 16 of August 9, which regulates the Legal and Social Protection of Domestic Workers.

This information was made by Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, who was speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the round table on the rights of domestic workers, promoted by her ministry.

She added that this law introduces a set of reforms in the employment relationship, as well as technical conditions for joining the social protection system.

Ana Celeste said that there are many challenges for full equality of rights, especially in some sectors considered to be vulnerable to domestic work, carried out mostly by women.

The official stressed the responsibility of civil society and the citizen in particular to play a vital role in the process of formalizing the domestic worker.

Angola

Nigeria Upstages Angola in Crude Oil Production

Nigeria has steadily overtaken Angola as the top oil and gas producer in Africa, with an increased out put of 91,500… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.