Angola: Rice Production in Manquete Set for Reactivation

Ondjiva — Manquete's rice agroindustrial project in Cunene province, paralyzed since May 2017, will be reactivated later this year, with the delivery of project management to a food production company called Faz Angola SA.

The reactivation of Manquete, approved in 2010, is part of the Government's actions aimed at relaunching and recovering large-scale rice and corn agroindustrial farms in the country, Angop learned today from the director of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries of Cunene, Pedro Tiberio.

Without specifying the amount already made available, the source said that its reactivation, after a paralyzed year, is an added value, since the government must have the return of the amount invested.

To this end, the process of recovering equipment and the agricultural field is underway.

Budgeted at USD 85 million, the project will be implemented in an area of two thousand hectares, of which 1,500 hectares for cultivation and 500 hectares for the construction of infrastructures and natural reserves.