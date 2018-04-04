Angola: Over 2000 Domestic Workers Registered in INSS

Luanda — At least 2.262 domestic workers are enrolled in the Social Security Institute (INSS) from January 2017 to March this year, said Tuesday in Luanda the national director of INSS, José Manuel Chivala.

According to the official, who was speaking on the sidelines of the round table on the rights of domestic workers, from this number, only 40 percent make the contributions, so he appeals to employers not only to register but to deposit contributions.

He stressed that the concern is not the registration, but, fundamentally, to register and the next month start making contributions.

He added that, for this, conditions have been created that have to do with communication and information technologies and application software to manage this regime in social security.

The official added that a great awareness campaign should be done, because this number of participants does not reflect the reality of the country.

José Manuel Chivala said that they are working to make the contribution process as easy as possible, allowing people to make payments online or through ATM.