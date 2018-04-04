The lawmakers of Somalia's Federal parliament are expected to hold on Wednesday a key session with its agenda to vote on an impeachment motion against the house speaker. The overall Security of Mogadishu has been tightened by Somali and AMISOM forces ahead of the impeachment motion against the Speaker of Lower House Mohamed Osman Jawari.

Abdiweli Ibrahim Mudey, the first deputy speaker of the parliament notified to the lawmakers on Tuesday through Massages on their mobile phones about the sitting. For his part, the embattled speaker has alerted the legislators supporting him to attend a separate session to talk about Kenya's security wall construction on Balad Hawo border.

The MPs filed the motion accused Jawari of violating the constitution and being an impediment to the parliamentary producers.On Tuesday, the speaker blamed President F armajo for escalating the political crisis in the nation by asking him to resign and instead of resolving the crisis without taking sides.