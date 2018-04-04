3 April 2018

Angola: Vice-President Wants Survey On Agro-Food Institute

Malanje — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, Tuesday guided for the preparation of a survey on the costs of equipping laboratories, classrooms and the number of teachers needed to start the Higher Institute of Agro-Food Technology of Malanje (ISTAM).

The vice President is in Malanje since the early hours of Tuesday on behalf of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to assess the works that have been going on since 2014.

The guidance arises from the need to equip and hire teachers, in the shortest possible time, for the beginning of classes in above mentioned institute as from 2019, since the project is in the final phase.

The institution has been operating for four years in temporary facilities attached to the Amílcar Cabral College, while waiting for the completion of its own facilities, with 10 classes and 24 labs for practical classes requiring equipment, electricity and drinking water.

After its completion, scheduled for 2019, ISTAM will host 350 students, per shift.

In addition to ISTAM, the Vice President visited the High Agrarian Institute of Malanje (IMAM), inaugurated in 2007, to learn about the difficulties faced, consisted in the need to increase classrooms, health center and drinking water.

