Luanda — Petro de Luanda ranked in fifth place with 11 points, can reach the second standing of Girabola first division football championship 2018 on Wednesday if they beat Progresso do Sambizanga in the second round match to be played at Estádio dos Coqueiros in Luanda.

The team of Petro de Luanda who fight for the title for ten years, in theory, are favorites to the three points in this Luanda "derby", taking in account their performance in the few games played since in five matches they recorded three victories and two draws, in contrast to PROGRESSO DO Sambizanga that played seven games (2 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws) in 11th place, with nine points.

Beto Bianchi and his squad keep the invincibility before a useful Progress in what concerns to the house factor.

In nine possible points disputed in the condition of home team, the Progresso football team won seven, a positive record that anticipates a certain balance.