4 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawan Chairs National Assembly Image Redemption Panel

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), has been appointed as the chairman of a panel to address the negative perception of the National Assembly by Nigerians.

Other members of the committee are Senator Biodun Olujimi, Rep. Aminu Shehu Shagari, Rep. Ohiozeh Peter Akpatason, Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, Clerk to House, Abubakar Adamu, Legal Adviser to the Speaker, Mr. Chille Igbauwa and a representative of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Addressing newsmen at the National Assembly, Lawan said the panel was to organise a programme tagged, 'Open week' to enlighten Nigerians on the constitutional responsibilities of the National Assembly.

Lawan said: "The planned open week is a welcome development which would serve as platform for the general public to interact with federal legislators at close range towards understanding the constitutional functions of the National Assembly, particularly as regards constituency projects.

"The open week would bring to the fore, required knowledge about the workings of the National Assembly which are fundamentally lawmaking, representation and oversight functions on the workings of all Federal Government agencies."

