4 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Women Killed in Auto Crash Involving Motorcade of Ikpeazu's Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Ugwu

Umuahia — Two women died on Tuesday following a fatal accident involving the convoy of the wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu.

Several others sustained various degrees in of injuries with some in critical condition.

The victims are Mrs. Nwamaka Maduabuchukwu, a Senior Special Assistant, Media, office of the wife of the governor and Mrs. Promise Uche Nwankpa fondly called Tomato Jos, whose husband was a former member of the state House of Assembly.

Crowd of mourners and sympathisers gathered at the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) when the dead and the injured were brought in from the scene of the crash late in the evening.

Sources who were part of the travelling party in the convoy said that the accident involved one of the buses in the convoy.

According to them, the crash occurred at Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government when the convoy of the governor's wife was returning from Obingwa Local Government Area.

Nwankpa was said to have died on the spot while Maduabuchkwu was confirmed dead on arrival at the FMC.

Some prayer warriors were seen praying fervently around the lifeless body of the SSA entreating God to bring her back to life.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. John Emejor, was among the sympathisers that were seen grieving over the death of the accident victims.

Maduabuchukwu was until her death, the Chairman of Information Chapel of the state NUJ.

Emejor described the chapel chairman's untimely death as "very unfortunate" and prayed God to banish untimely dead among journalists.

Nigeria

30 People Watched as Lassa Fever Kills Doctor

No fewer than 30 persons have been placed on surveillance following the death of a medical doctor who was said to have… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.