4 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bishop Mtumbuka Abolishes Permanent Jobs in Karonga Diocese to Enhance Diligence

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga has people having permanent jobs in the diocese has led to complacency, and has thus scrapped off the policy opting for contracts.

He said last week at St Joseph the Worker Cathedral, his headquarters, that the development will in ensuring that there is prudence in the utilization of resources by church leaders in the diocese.

Karonga diocese covers Chitipa, Karonga and some parts of Rumphi. It was established in 2010.

Mtumbuka said all employees of churches under his jurisdiction shall be hired on a three-year contract basis.

According to him, it will make the workers always strive for hard work.

"The hardworking and performing employees will be able to renew their contracts. But those who have failed will pack and go," said Mtumbuka.

He then cautioned church leaders against the misuse of financial resources saying the malpractice affects the development of the Diocese.

"Some senior church leaders steal churches' tithe and offering instead of safeguarding such resources for the use of the churches' development projects," said Mtumbuka.

According to Mtumbuka, if a senior church leader does not serve to the best interest of the faithful within the three- year contract, they risk being fired.

