Zanu-PF has extended to Thursday the deadline for the submission of curriculum vitaes (CVs) by party members interested in standing in the upcoming primary elections. In a statement to The Herald last night, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said provincial chairpersons and party members must, therefore, stand guided.

"ZANU-PF would like to advise all provincial chairpersons and all members of the party, who are interested in standing in the upcoming primary elections that the deadline for the submission of curriculum vitaes (CVs) has been extended to Thursday the 5th of April 2018.

"Subsequently, provinces should submit the CVs to the National Political Commissar's office at the Party HQ by 1600 hours on Monday the 9th of April 2018.

"It is reiterated that all CVs including those of potential candidates, who have been disqualified, should be submitted to the party HQ with reasons for disqualification," he said.

"In addition, the commissariat department will conduct a party cell/village verification exercise from 9-14 April 2018. All party cell chairpersons from all provinces save for Harare Metropolitan, should ensure that their registers are in order and ready for inspection and use in party primary elections."

Zanu-PF will hold primary elections on May 5 to elect council and National Assembly candidates, who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised polls expected in July.