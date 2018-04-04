Liberia Joins African Union Peace and Security Council

The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on Monday, March 26, inducted Liberia as member of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for a two-year term.

Liberia was elected to the Council during the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union, which convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January 2018. This is the first time Liberia will serve in the Council since its inauguration 15 years ago.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Addis Ababa says the AUPSC is a Continental Body responsible to promote peace, security and stability in Africa; early warning and preventive diplomacy; peace-making, including the use of good offices, mediation, conciliation and enquiry; peace support operations and intervention; peace-building and post-conflict reconstruction; humanitarian action and disaster management, etc.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mr. George S. W. Patten, Sr, thanked the Council for the induction. He used the platform to also commend Member States of the Union for electing Liberia to serve on the Council.

Ambassador Patten said Liberia was elated to join the Council and welcomed the opportunity of working with other members of the Council in achieving peace, security and stability in Africa. He renewed Liberia's commitment to the Union and assured the Council that Liberia was ready to share its experiences in peacekeeping, peacemaking, post-conflict reconstruction, etc. The induction ceremony was preceded by a special session on the working methods of the Council.