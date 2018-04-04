Photo: Daily Monitor

Children affected by nodding disease wait at a treatment centre in Kitgum, Uganda (file photo).

Kitgum/Omoro — Parents and guardians of children suffering from nodding syndrome in Kitgum and Omoro districts are demanding for a specialised court to try those who are accused of raping and defiling nodding syndrome patients.

The parents and guardians claim that many of their children have been raped and defiled but the culprits have not been prosecuted.

"We have reported to police but it has not been of help yet some of the suspected culprits are known in the communities," Ms Christine Odong, one of the mothers of the nodding syndrome victims, lamented recently.

Ms Adong, whose three children suffer from the nodding syndrome, added: "One of my daughters was almost being defiled but she was only saved by good Samaritans. I reported the matter to the police but up to now, no action has been taken."

Ms Jennifer Alaroker, a senior female teacher at Lapwuda Primary School, said the perpetrators of rape and defilement against the victims of nodding syndrome should be jailed.

Lapwuda Primary School has two pupils recovering from nodding syndrome and they are all in Primary Seven.

Ms Alaroker added that as teachers, they are also challenged on how to protect such pupils from defilers and rapists.

One of the defiled child, who is now 17 years, told Daily Monitor that her parents reported the case to police but since then, no feedback has been given to them yet they see some of the men who allegedly raped her move freely in the community.

"I now have a child whose father is there amongst many who raped me that day," a tearful nodding syndrome rape victim said.

The Agago District Woman MP, Ms Judith Franca Akello, said the country will never have a bright future when its next generation is traumatised and justice cannot take its cause.

Kitgum District Nodding syndrome focal person, Dr Geoffrey Akena, told Daily Monitor that one of the side effects of medication taken by the victims of the nodding syndrome is increased sexual feelings and it becomes difficult to control them.

"It's becoming very hard to control them since some are old enough to feel sexually needy and in most cases they fall a trap of rapist and defilers," he said.

He added that in most cases the victims are not sure of who sexually abused them and yet they need justice to take its cause.

"We need the government to come out with a clinical measure to address this problem as we do our part as the medical personnel," he said.

Akwang Sub-County LC3 Charles Oyoo Adot said two cases of rape and defilement against nodding syndrome victims have been reported to his office since January and they have forwarded the case to police for further management.

However, he said in most cases the parents choose to negotiate with the suspects due to little trust in the judicial system.

"Due to poverty and depression these families are in, many opt to settle the case out of court, which shows the level of disappointment they have with our judicial system," he said.

The Omoro District police commander, Mr Denis Kamugisha, said so far four cases of rape and defilement against nodding syndrome children had been reported between December last year to date.

He, however, said only two of the reported cases are being prosecuted since they have evidence, adding that two other cases have stalled due to sketchy evidence.