4 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Cabinet Meeting, Meets Service Chiefs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

There is no weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today.

President Muhammadu Buhari will, instead, meet with the service chiefs at 12:00 noon.

The reason the president is meeting with the service chiefs is not yet known.

But sources said it could be an emergency reason since routine security council meetings usually hold on Mondays.

The president had penultimate Friday vowed to sanction the security chiefs should there be a repeat of the Dapchi abduction in any part of the country.

Details later...

Nigeria

30 People Watched as Lassa Fever Kills Doctor

No fewer than 30 persons have been placed on surveillance following the death of a medical doctor who was said to have… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.