Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Cabinet Meeting, Meets Service Chiefs

There is no weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today.

President Muhammadu Buhari will, instead, meet with the service chiefs at 12:00 noon.

The reason the president is meeting with the service chiefs is not yet known.

But sources said it could be an emergency reason since routine security council meetings usually hold on Mondays.

The president had penultimate Friday vowed to sanction the security chiefs should there be a repeat of the Dapchi abduction in any part of the country.

Details later...