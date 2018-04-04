Kenya: Nairobi County Cracks Whip Over Unaccounted Staff Imprests

Nairobi — Nairobi County staff have been ordered to account for office, fuel, trip imprests and vehicle maintenance monies for accountability purposes.

Through a letter by the County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat, the staff have been directed to account for the money within 48 hours failure to which a disciplinary action will be taken.

"Upon exhaustion of the issued imprest you will be required to surrender the same accordingly with proper documentation," read part of the letter.

They will also be required to make full disclosure of the said standing imprests to their respective CEC member and Chief Officer as well as consulting them on the subsequent expenditure.

"You are further informed that failure to make meticulous full disclosure and account for the imprest will lead to recovery of the same from your salary according to the laid down procedures and stringent disciplinary action will be taken without further reference to yourself," stated the letter.

Further they have been directed not to take imprests on behalf of another worker.