Tanzania: MP Claims National Anthem Not Proper

MBINGA urban lawmaker Sixtus Mapunda stunned the House yesterday when he claimed that the National Anthem that was sung by MPs prior to the beginning of the 11th parliamentary session in Dodoma yesterday was improper.

Immediately after the Question and Answer Session, the Mbinga Urban MP on CCM ticket stood up to seek the Speakers Guidance to challenge the National Anthem.

When Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, allowed him to raise his concern, Mr Mapunda said the anthem had problems on wording, rhythm and melody. He requested the deputy Speaker to offer her guidance, insisting that it was an embarrassment to the nation.

However, Dr Ackson said she would issue her guidance in the subsequent sessions after listening carefully to the National Anthem that was played at the start of the session. "I cannot offer my guidance until I get enough time to listen to it and hear if it has the discrepancies as claimed by the MP," she insisted.