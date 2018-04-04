Western Sahara: President of Republic Congratulates Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Bir-Lehlou — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has sent a congratulatory message to His Excellecy Mr. Abiy Ahmed on his investiture as the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

"Please accept my warm congratulations on your overwhelming choice with a large majority in the meeting by the council of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front for the post of Prime Minister which has filled me with immense joy and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities," said the President of the Republic.

"I am convinced , Excellency, that your endorsement by the House of People's Representatives of Ethiopia reflects the strong faith in your person as Prime Minister-elect, because they strongly believe in your efforts to build strong democracy and inclusive institutions in order to ensure long-term stability and a democratic, prosperous future for all Ethiopians."

"As you embark upon your new responsibilities, I wish to assure your Excellency and the People of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia of the continued friendship and solidarity of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic."

"I look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between our countries but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the development of our beloved peoples in Africa," added the President of the Republic in his congratulatory message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister.