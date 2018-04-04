Tanzania: Food Production Assessment On Horizon

THE government will next month embark on the 2018/2019 countrywide Preliminary Food Crop Production Forecast, aiming at determining the State of production and availability of food in all districts.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mary Mwanjelwa, told the National Assembly here yesterday that the forecast will be conducted by her ministry in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

She was responding to a question posed by Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP), Joyce Sokombi (CHADEMA), who wanted to have the government's response on the fate of Serengeti and Bunda residents who are currently battling with hunger, after their farms were severely destroyed by elephants from the Serengeti National Park.

In a question that was asked on her behalf by Serengeti MP, Chacha Rioba Marwa, the Special Seats Lawmaker asked the government to prioritise the two districts when offering relief food.

Responding, Dr Mwanjelwa said in May, last year, the government through the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) sent 400 and 253.60 tonnes of maize in Serengeti and Bunda districts, respectively, that were sold to residents who were hit by droughts and those whose crops were affected by animals at a cheaper price.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, said his ministry would equally cooperate with that of Agriculture to put in place concerted efforts to prevent elephants from invading farms in the two districts.

"Last month, we dispatched our experts to make a thorough assessment in the two districts, including putting measures in place to have a fence to protect farms in the vicinity of the area," said Dr Kigwangala.

Another Special Seats MP, Agness Marwa (CCM), demanded to know when the government would compensate residents whose crops were ruined by elephants.

However, according to Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Japhet Hasunga, the government was currently reviewing the 2011 regulations to have residents who were affected compensated. He added that the compensation would be paid before the end of this year.