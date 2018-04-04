Ethiopia Desirous to Reconcile With Eritrea - New PM

The newly appointed Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, expressed willingness to end the tensions and to reconcile with Eritrea.

Abiy, who sworn in as Prime Minister today, said in his remark to the parliament and the people, underlined the need to seek peace within and outside the country.

"We are fully committed to reconcile with our Eritrean brothers and sisters" Abiy said.

To make this real, the Premier urged the Eritrean government to do its part by starting a dialogue that would help to re-establish peaceful relationship.

"I would like to extend an invitation to the Eritrean government to start dialogue and rapport" he said.

Noting that the policy that Ethiopia pursues in the region and outside is based on peace and mutual benefit, Abiy said it will continue to strengthen it so as to stand with neighboring countries during challenges and successes.

"For the sake of the two nations that are connected not only by interest but also by blood we are ready to work on building a peaceful diplomatic relation with Eretria ", he said.

Noting that the Horn of Africa is a "complex" region, Abiy urged the need to work with neighboring countries for peace and cooperation.

Abiy highlighted the need for peace in order to overcome challenges that the complexity in the region poses and utilize opportunities for better cooperation.

"On one hand, that complexity poses challenges as the region has many actors with diverse interests. On the other hand, this same complexity presents us with huge opportunities for cooperation since the area is home to people that are connected by blood, culture, and language"

He underlined the need to seek peace within and outside the country critical in the journey towards prosperity.

"Peace is not the absence of conflict; rather it is the active pursuit of finding common grounds to differences. We must seek peace with our borders and outside."