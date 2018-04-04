4 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Nigerian Senator, Bukar Mustapha, Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Bukar Mustapha
By Nasir Ayitogo

Bukar Mustapha, the senator representing Katsina North, is dead.

Mr. Mustapha was President Muhammadu Buhari's senator as he represented the president's senatorial district.

He died after a brief illness on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The News Agency of Nigeria quotes Mr. Bukar's elder brother, Umar Bukar, as confirming the news.

Mr. Bukar's death is coming less than a week after the deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Umar Jibril, died after a protracted illness.

It also came about two weeks after another senator, Ali Wakili, passed away.

Editor's Note: The News Agency of Nigeria has clarified that Mr. Bukar's death was confirmed by his elder brother.

Nigeria

30 People Watched as Lassa Fever Kills Doctor

No fewer than 30 persons have been placed on surveillance following the death of a medical doctor who was said to have… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.