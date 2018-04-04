4 April 2018

Zimbabwe: South Africa Approaches Minister Mpofu

By Nqobile Tshili

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has approached Government to discuss immigration issues. Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the discussion with his South African counterpart. He, however, noted that further discussions, which have been delayed due to the Easter Holidays, will be held in due course.

"I was contacted by South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Gigaba just a few days ago. But because of the holidays I have not managed to talk to him. But I will call him when I get back to the office," said Dr Mpofu.

"I am sure he would want us to talk about Zimbabweans that are in South Africa and the attitude of some of the immigration officers at the border posts, especially at Beitbridge where Zimbabweans have been subjected to unfair treatment by the South Africans."

The imminent meeting between the two follows complaints by travellers over the ill-treatment they receive at the hands of South Africa's immigration officials.

Last month, an immigration officer and her three supervisors were suspended after a viral video of her on social media sparked outrage.

The alleged harassment of travellers prompted Minister Gigaba to visit the South African side of the Beitbridge Border Post, where he uncovered security breaches by SA immigration officials.

The security breach could have led to some individuals entering and exiting the neighbouring country without being accounted for.

Dr Mpofu said the country will also assess whether travellers are not being harassed at the entry and exit point or not.

"We also want to check on our side if travellers are not subjected to harassment and certain influences which impede free movement of people," he said.

