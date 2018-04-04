Photo: Concord Times

J.J. Saffa spoke to the press at the Radisson Blu in Freetown

Chairperson for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Election Management Committee, Jacob Jusu Saffa, has told reporters that their presidential candidate Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio got an overwhelming support in the just concluded presidential run-off election.

Saffa announced to a packed hall at the Radisson Blu hotel that Mr. Bio garnered 54.11% of the votes against his opponent, Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara of the All Peoples Congress (APC) who got 45.88%. He said that the projected figures were tallied at the SLPP Tally Centre after the close of polling last Saturday, adding that they deployed polling agents across the country and that the figures were sent within record time to enable them collate their report.

"Our system is stronger and reliable because we were able to send our polling agents allover Sierra Leone. In this run-off election the APC presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara, got a total of 986.308 votes which accounted for 45.89% while Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio of the SLPP got 1,162.828 votes with 54.11%, thus putting him in the lead," declared Mr. Saffa.

"I am calling on our supporters to celebrate victory because these figures were seriously scrutinised before this announcement. We are confident that our candidate is the choice of the people and that is why he got a nationwide acceptance," he said and added that were ready to form the next government.

Also speaking, SLPP Campaign Chairman Dr. Alie Kabbah said the projection was accurate and their candidate won the election.

He said their candidate was well packaged, to the admiration of Sierra Leoneans, and that that was clearly demonstrated in the first and second round of presidential elections.

He said the SLPP was committed to peace and implored President Ernest Bai Koroma to step up and address concerns of insecurity that have been raised by the SLPP.

"We are on top of this situation, the SLPP will definitely form the next government. We are just awaiting for the National Electoral Commission NEC to make the final announcement of result," he concluded.