4 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari in Close Door Meeting With Security Chiefs

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely 24 hours President Muhammadu Buhari, had a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC), Governors, the President is currently having a meeting with Security Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Recall that when APC Governors came out from their closed door meeting with President Buhari, yesterday they sealed their lips and did not reveal their conversation with the President.

However, further reports on Wednesday have it that the APC governors had made a u-turn to agree with Mr President's decision on APC's tenure.

There has been speculations that incessant killings in some parts of the country by armed bandits, call to arms declaration made by the former Chief of army staff T Y Danjuma last week and other insecurity challenges may be the reason for the meeting.

