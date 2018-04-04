Nigeria: TETFund Gives Bali Polytechnic N6.3 Billion to Support Facilities

Abuja and Akure — The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disbursed N6.3billion to Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraba State to support its projects.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Saidu Umaru Jen, disclosed this at the commissioning of 22 new projects in the school.

He said the polytechnic received the TETFund disbursements since 2011 for the construction of various physical structures and academic facilities for science and engineering programmes.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, commissioned the projects to make the school a centre of excellence in agriculture technology.

Also, the chairperson of the polytechnic's Governing Council, Hajia Aisha Yelwa, lauded the TETFund chief for the visit.

He described the commissioning as a milestone in the history of the polytechnic.

She said it is only through such intervention funds that tertiary institutions could provide critical infrastructure and equipment for teaching and learning.

In his response, the Executive Secretary expressed satisfaction at the school's growth, even though it was established less that a decade ago.

Among the commissioned projects were academic staff office block, 500-seat capacity lecture theatre, electrical/electronics and computer engineering complex, 500-seat capacity library complex, 280-seat capacity ICT centre annex, one-storey block of School of Environmental Science/Technology, and a block of two laboratories for chemistry and biology.

Others are building and civil engineering workshops; block making and concrete practical shed and implement shade, animal farm complex.

Also commissioned were two 60-seater luxurious buses, one 30-seater Coaster bus, four 16-seater Toyota Hiace buses, one combined harvester automobile, one 10,000litres capacity water tanker, and four Toyota Hilux vans.

Meanwhile, the Federal College of Agriculture (FECA), Akure has held matriculation for 467 new students.

The Provost, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina who disclosed this, commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for granting the school approval for five new programmes.

He said: "Our vision is to be a world-class agricultural training institution, capable of making direct and sustainable impacts on gainful youth employment, food security and improved livelihoods for farmers."