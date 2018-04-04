Nigeria: Nomads Attack Guard in Enugu Community

Enugu — Tension was high at Okpanku community in Aninri Local Council of Enugu State yesterday following an alleged attack on a security man by herdsmen.

The victim, whose names could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was reportedly macheted severally by his attackers and rushed by the villagers to a nearby hospital where he is recuperating.

The assailants were said to have fled the compound when they saw him dripping with blood and calling for assistance.

It was learnt that trouble started when the herdsmen invaded the compound of Eric Ogudu, a lawyer being guarded by the victim, and started plucking mangoes.

The security man was said to have tried to stop them and in the ensuing melee, received several machete cuts on his arms and shoulder.

Villagers were said to have been attracted to the scene by the shouts of help from the guard. Before help came however, his attackers were said to have fled through the nearby bush.

A source disclosed that angered by the development, the villagers, who formed themselves into groups, had attempted to comb the bushes to fish out the attackers but were prevented by leaders of the community and security officials who warned on the dangers of taking laws into their hands.

It was further gathered that the owner of the compound, Ogudu, had already made statements to the police at Aninri Divisional Headquarters in Okpanku over the development, while a team of policemen had been deployed to the community to calm frayed nerves.