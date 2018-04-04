Nigeria: Army Raises Probe Panel On Boko Haram Carnage in Borno

Maiduguri and Uyo — The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, has raised a panel of inquiry on the Sunday attacks by the Boko Haram sect that killed 19 civilians and a soldier in Borno State.

Announcing the four-member panel yesterday at a news conference in Maiduguri, Nicholas said the members were to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the attacks on three villages of Bale-Kura, Bale-Shuwa and Alkaranti, all in Jere council area of the state.

His words: "The chairman of this panel of inquiry is Brig-Gen. Henry Wesley. In accordance to its terms of reference, the committee members are to bring forth their report as quickly as possible to the Theatre Command."

He urged the various communities to always assist the military and security agencies with credible information for prompt action.

He continued: "Whenever there is a blast or suicide bombing, you are supposed to stay put and remain indoors. Do not come out to find out what is happening in your respective communities or villages."

However, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has cautioned his officers and men against embracing politicization of security issues, especially on the social media.

He gave the warning in his keynote address delivered at the opening of the third Inter Nigerian Air Force Combat Sports Competition, tagged Uyo 2018, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo yesterday.

According to him, the force would continue to train its personnel to be combat-ready by ensuring that through sporting activities, they would be mentally and physically prepared while also working on their confidence level.

He said: "I urge you to continue the good work and resist the distraction of politicisation of security issues that is awash on the social media. I also implore our citizens to resist the call to anarchy.

"I wish to reassure Nigerians that the NAF is fully committed to the successful execution of its constitutional roles and would continue to meet its statutory responsibilities of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

"The constitution of Nigeria has clearly assigned roles to us. The service would continue to work hard to ensure that our people and communities are secured."

He pledged that the force would continue to work with other security agencies by ensuring that no group attempts to take over the constitutional mandate given to it.

Abubakar noted that the event was part of measures to ensure that his men were in combat-ready to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

The special guest of honour and Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, said the competition was organised to propagate the core values of the force.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, the governor added that the contest would keep the personnel fit, especially in this period of insecurity.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property.