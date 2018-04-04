4 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three Dead As Billboard Falls On Bus in Lagos

Photo: LAGBUS
(file phto).
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

At least three people died Wednesday when a billboard fell on a coaster commercial bus in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that about seven other people who sustained various degrees of injuries were rescued from the scene.

The incident happened around Ilasa bus-stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES a construction truck working on the highway hit the electronic billboard, causing it to fall on the commercial bus.

The general manager of Lagos emergency services, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon.

