Malawi: DPP Campaign Strategy Called 'Operation Land Slide'

Zomba — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has promised vigorous campaign for the 2019 tripartite elections dubbing the strategy 'Operation Land Slide'.

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said this at a public rally at Pirimiti Boys Primary School Ground in Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba-Likangala Constituency where DPP Eastern Regional party wings also promised a sweep victory in all constituencies in the east.

"The campaign strategy is dubbed 'Operation Land Slide'," said Mutharika as DPP regional structures' leaders earlier on promised intensified campaign to ensure the intended victory.

Mutharika said the DPP was aiming for the victory and that the party's ideologies and various government interventions were enough testimony for another tenure of office from 2019 and thereafter.

DPP Regional Governor for the Eastern Region, Julius Paipi, said DPP will remain in power not only by design but also by the will of Malawians whom he said have trust in the DPP led government.

DPP Director of Women in Eastern Region, Elube Kandeu, said the party continues gaining strength in the East.

She said the DPP led government is implementing various projects that continue to improve lives of women, citing the social protection programmes such as Decent Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme, Public Works Programme, the Malawi Social Cash Transfer Scheme and Village Savings and Loans.

DPP Eastern Region Director for Youth, Stephen Bamusi, pledged to mobilise the youth in the region to support the party to ensure that the party remains in power to continue with youth development programmes.

He said the DPP has sound policies that promote lives of youth through skills development and ensures vocational empowerment.

On a different platform, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) evening Prime News on Easter Monday quoted DPP Director of Elections Kondwani Nankhumwa saying the party was ready in all its departments.

"The youth wing will be going around making some awareness," Nankhumwa said adding that the party's various wings are set for campaign and that the DPP will soon hold primary elections, hold convention and relaunch its party manifesto in readiness for the 2019 elections.

From Chikoko Bay in Mangochi, the State President stopped at Mangochi Boma before the Pirimiti Rally and made another stop over at Kachere Trading Centre in Blantyre on his way to Blantyre in the afternoon.