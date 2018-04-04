Ghana: Diamond International School Pupils Visit NTC

Mr Matthew Ayoo News Editor of the Ghanian Times briefing the Children photo by Lizzy Okai

Pupils from the Diamond International School, Nigeria last week Wednesday, visited New Times Corporation (NTC) to have firsthand information about newspaper production.

The pupils, led by their governess, Mrs Bisi Akin-Arogunmah were taken round the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newsrooms, and other departments of the Corporation.

The News Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Matthew Ayoo briefed the pupils on how stories were gathered and processed before dissemination.

He educated them on the criteria for gathering and selecting stories for publication adding that stories were gathered from the presidency, courts, parliament, and the police and from the regions.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously, strive to become good citizens in the future.

The students also visited The Spectator newsroom, computer room and the proof reading section of the Corporation to know the processes involved in newspaper production.