4 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Diamond International School Pupils Visit NTC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mr Matthew Ayoo News Editor of the Ghanian Times briefing the Children photo by Lizzy Okai

Pupils from the Diamond International School, Nigeria last week Wednesday, visited New Times Corporation (NTC) to have firsthand information about newspaper production.

The pupils, led by their governess, Mrs Bisi Akin-Arogunmah were taken round the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newsrooms, and other departments of the Corporation.

The News Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Matthew Ayoo briefed the pupils on how stories were gathered and processed before dissemination.

He educated them on the criteria for gathering and selecting stories for publication adding that stories were gathered from the presidency, courts, parliament, and the police and from the regions.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously, strive to become good citizens in the future.

The students also visited The Spectator newsroom, computer room and the proof reading section of the Corporation to know the processes involved in newspaper production.

Ghana

President Weah Departs Liberia for Cote d'Iviore, Ghana

President George Manneh Weah has departed the country for Abidjan and Accra respectively on a four-day State visit… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.