Nigeria: Saraki, Ekweremadu Mourn Senator Bukar

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of a Senator, Mustapha Bukar.

Mr. Bukar died after a brief illness on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

He represented Katsina North until his death.

In separate press releases on Wednesday, the leaders of the Senate expressed sorrow over the death of the Senator.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr Saraki described the death as one too many, coming a few weeks after the upper legislative chamber lost Senator Ali Wakili.

"I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar. When I and some of my colleagues visited Senator Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

"As a first-time lawmaker, Senator Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature. We shall sorely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.

"But now that he is no more, we cannot query Almighty Allah over the incident because He gives and takes as it pleases Him. The late Bukar was forthright and gentle in all his dealings.

"This is indeed another painful moment for the Senate, a sad moment for his immediate family, his constituents in Katsina North Senatorial District and the people and government of Katsina State.

"As we mourn his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katdina State. I pray that the Almighty Allah, in his infinite grace, grants the dear and departed Senator a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus," the statement quoted him as saying.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, also expressed sadness over the death of the Senator.

Mr Ekweremadu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, described the incident as a heavy blow to the Senate and the entire nation.

"Distinguished Senator Mustapha's exit is a grave loss and big blow not only to the Senate and the National Assembly, but to the entire nation.

"He was a fine gentleman, quite humane, diligent, perceptive, and humble. He was a pan-Nigerian and a pro-masses lawmaker, who showed great interest in finding lasting solution to the nation's perennial energy problem. He will be sorely missed.

"I send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Government of Katsina State, and his constituents, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari," Mr Ekweremadu was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mr. Bukar's death is coming less than a week after the deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Umar Jibril, died after a protracted illness.

It is also about two weeks after another Senator, Ali Wakili, passed away.