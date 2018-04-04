Ghana: Review Accreditation Processes, Assessments of Tertiary Institutions - Principal, MUCG

The Principal of Methodist University College, Ghana (MUCG), Professor Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw, has advocated a review of the accreditation processes and assessments of tertiary institutions.

According to him, a review was necessary to make way for strategic partnerships between academia and industry to bridge the divide in theory, practice and policy in institutions of higher learning.

While the processes were largely appropriate to many programmes, he argued that strict application of the guidelines by the Accreditation Board would not necessarily make for real transformation in some of the areas that higher institutions were veering into.

"A look at a course such as Entrepreneurship requires a different approach to instruction and learning. It is experiential and requires some form of incubation. This requires that our education system marry theory with practice, where industry experts share experiences with students who are then allowed to deepen their theoretical knowledge on the basis of such interaction," the Principal stated.

He was speaking yesterday in Accra at the 2nd International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Business and Technology (ICEBUT) 2018, organised by the Institute of Education and Entrepreneurship of the MUCG.

The conference is on the theme "Bridging the Divides between Academics, Practice and Policy in Entrepreneurship."

It brought together participants from 15 countries in the North America, Europe and Africa and about 50 institutions to discuss current issues on entrepreneurship education and the required linkages with the business and policy environments.

Prof. Asabere-Ameyaw reiterated the need for regular interactions between academia and practitioner organisations that tie in practice, research, education, advocacy and policy in enhancing best practices and creating jobs.

He said in addition to impacting knowledge in students, education must be focused on empowering students to be fit for the various sectors of the economy by transforming their knowledge to build new industries and respond to the challenges of society through innovation.

In the face of government's initiative to build an industrialised economy, the Principal noted that it was imperative to link decision makers with academia, and practitioners and facilitate their interaction to be able to better understand each other's goals and professional cultures as well as influence each other's work.

"Studies have shown that when companies and universities work in tandem to push the frontiers of knowledge, they become a powerful engine for innovation and economic growth. Our universities should therefore engage in partnerships that impact teaching and learning and that will create fruitful on-going exchanges to help modernise curricula," he added.

Prof. Ato Essuman, Director, Institute of Education and Entrepreneurship and Conference Director, said this year's event would advance current discourses on entrepreneurship education and the importance of collaboration between academia and industry to grow the Ghanaian economy.