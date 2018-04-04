Ghana: Final Year Students to Pay Half of 3rd Term Fees

FINAL year students in public Senior High School (SHSs) are to pay half of the third term fees for the 2017/2018 academic year, the Ghana Education Service (GES), has directed.

A memo from GES signed by Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa explained that the students, who begin the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) today, will be in school for seven out of the full 14 weeks.

Dated March 29, 2018, and copied to various stakeholders in education including the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), it said all Regional Directors should ensure strict compliance of this directive.

"In the instance where the final year students will be asked to stay in school during the current holidays or will re-open on April 16, 2018, the fees should be adjusted to reflect the number of weeks they will be spending in school." It said.

Meanwhile the General Secretary of CHASS, Rev. Abraham Osei Donkor, has said the council would refund all excess fees charged its final year students as bills had already been given out to students.

In an interview with Accra based Citifm on Sunday, he said heads of schools would act in accordance with the new directive and refund the excess fees to students.

"The directive is unambiguous. I don't think it will create any problem. They are starting the exams on the 3rd of April. For most schools, especially the boarding house, the students are in residence.

The Director-General said "in the event students will stay in the school, we have to calculate the number of weeks they will stay and add it to it. That is what all the heads will do. They'll work it out; where we need to refund, we will refund to the parents."