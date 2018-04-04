Ghana: Carpenter in Court for Defiling 15-Year-Old Girl

A 30-year old carpenter is standing trial before an Accra circuit court for allegedly defiling a 15-year old girl on three occasions.

The accused, Richard Montcho, whose plea was not taken, was granted bail by the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, in the sum of GHȻ30,000 with three sureties.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a food and drinks vendor at Ashaley Botwe, Community 8, Lakeside, with the 15- year-old victim, who is her househelp.

He added that the accused is a carpenter, who lives in the same vicinity with the victim and complainant.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire revealed that the carpenter, a regular customer of the complainant went there in February, and in the third week of March.

Against this backdrop, he (Prosecutor) told the court that the accused lured the victim into an unused kiosk of the complainant and forcibly had sex with her on three occasions.

Richard Montcho, then warned her not to disclose her ordeal to anyone, else, he would kill her.

However, the victim who could not bear the pains any longer revealed her nightmare to the complainant's seven-year old child, who later informed the mother.

According to prosecution, the complainant upon realising the situation, lodged a complaint with the police, following which a medical form was issued to take the victim to the hospital.

He noted that the accused was then arrested and arraigned.

Consequently, the case was adjourned to April 17.