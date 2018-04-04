4 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Mechanic Remanded for Possessing 'Wee'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Castro Zangina-Tong

A 32 year-old mechanic from Kwaku Pamfo, near Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "One" for allegedly possessing "Wee".

Paul Kpomegbe, also known as Lion, who was arrested by the Amasaman Police for threatening to harm somebody worsened his case when 150 wraps of dried leaves, believed to be Indian hemp, and a jack knife were found in a green bag in his room.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence of possessing narcotic drug and the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, remanded him.

Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court that policemen led by Chief Inspector Joseph Yaw Kumah went to the house of the suspect to arrest him for the offence of threat of harm.

Prosecutor said when the police searched the room of the suspect, they found a green bag containing dried leaves suspected to be "wee" and a jack knife.

Chief Insp Dosoo said the accused admitted committing the offence in his statement and stated that he bought the narcotic drug from an unknown person at Ayikai-Doblo to sell in his area.

Ghana

President Weah Departs Liberia for Cote d'Iviore, Ghana

President George Manneh Weah has departed the country for Abidjan and Accra respectively on a four-day State visit… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.