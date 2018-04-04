Ghana: Attack On Asunafo South MP's Residence - 2 Arrested

Two suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack on the Asunafo South Member of Parliament (MP) Mr. Eric Opoku's residence at Sankore, in the Brong-Ahafo Region, last Saturday.

The suspects, Amos Asare, also known as(aka) Anointing, and Kwabena Acheampong aka I.k, were grabbed at Sankore.

It will be recalled that armed thugs on Saturday evening attacked the residence of the MP, destroying property worth millions of Cedis, including four vehicles.

At least four people who were at the residence sustained multiple cutlass wounds, although the MP, who is also former Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, escaped unhurt.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on the arrest, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspects were rounded up, around 4pm yesterday at Sankore, adding that the two suspects have been put in separate cells at Abesim and Sunyani respectively.

According to the police PRO, the suspects were yet to be interrogated, and that they would be put before court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Chief Insp Oppong said a joint police and military patrol team had been stationed at Sankore, to ensure security of the people, and appealed to the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the other suspects.