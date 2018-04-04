Malawi: Mutharika Says Government Determined to Develop the Country

Zomba — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said on Monday that his government remains committed to uplifting people's living conditions through provision of various development projects.

Addressing a developmental rally at Pirimiti Boys Primary School ground in Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba, President Mutharika highlighted a number of development projects his government intends to implement.

"We have lined up a number of development activities in the transport, education and health sectors as well as other social protection programmes," Mutharika said.

The president's address dwelt on a number of critical areas such as food security, energy, decent housing and road infrastructure that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) promised in its manifesto.

With the country's crop yield under potential serious threats as result of drought and fall army worm in large parts of the country, Mutharika assured people that the country is safe from any repercussions of food shortage that may arise.

"No one will die of hunger. Government has reserved enough maize from last year's harvest to cushion people from such uncertainties during lean period," Mutharika said.

Over 240, 000 metric tonnes of maize is readily available in grain reserves of the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc), according to Mutharika.

The President also highlighted the achievements made in the energy sector through the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 8.

Over 336 centres have already been connected under this phase and the initiative is expected to spread to all 193 constituencies in the country, the president said.

"We want all strategic trading centres to get connected to electricity towards sustained socio-economic growth of this country," he added.

Other projects underway and to begin soon are mainly in the road infrastructure development. They include the Liwonde - Mangochi Road, the Chingale - Lirangwe Road, the Zomba - Jali - Phalombe Road and the Tsangano - Neno Road.

"All these efforts are meant to connect places and ease people's mobility to social amenities," Mutharika said.

Other speakers at the rally were DPP's secretary general Griezelder Jeffrey and Senior Chief Mlumbe and Member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala Peter Byalani.

Both Chief Mlumbe and Byalani commended the country leadership for their area and Zomba district in general.

DPP's secretary general Jeffrey said the DPP - led government has managed to live on its campaign promises

"There are various development projects taking place in different areas of the country including in my constituency. This is an indication that DPP is fulfilling its manifesto and as a party, we will continue sticking to this manifesto," Jeffrey said.