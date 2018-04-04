Ghana: Fisheries Minister Installed As Development Queen of Dzelukope

press release

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has been installed Development Queen of Dzelukope in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

She is expected to spearhead developmental activities of the area.

At a durbar in Dzelukope, the Chiefs and people of the area bestowed the title Mama Dunenyo on Hon. Quaye for bringing honour and admiration to them as the first female Minister and Member of Parliament hailing from the town on her maternal side.

The Chief of Dzelukope, Togbui Gatsiko VI, in a welcome address, expressed gratitude for having a daughter of the land in charge of the occupation of the area--fishing-- adding that they could draw closer and discuss issues affecting their work including illegal fishing practices which were destroying the industry.

Togbui Gatsiko VI appealed to her for the construction of the road leading to the Gobah beach and also impressed upon her to ensure that the people of Dzelukope benefitted from the One-District One-Factory initiative of government and any other developmental projects.

The Overlord of Anlo, Togbui Sri III, encouraged Mama Dunenyo to continue the hard work and also support the people in their fishing business to improve their livelihoods.

In an address, Hon. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, re-affirmed government's commitment to constructing the beach roads.

Hon. Letsa abhorred the winning of sand at the beach, saying it was counterproductive, since the problem created would require money to build a sea defence, adding that when the Keta Lagoon was dredged, there would be enough sand.

A member of the Council of State, Nii Adjiri Blankson, assured the people that there would be mass road repairs and construction in the country before the end of the year of which the area would be a beneficiary.

Mama Dunenyo, was grateful for the honour done her and thanked the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for granting her the opportunity to serve the people.

She emphasized that the appeal for the dredging of the Keta Lagoon remained one of her focus areas and that she would do her best to achieve it.

Also present at the durbar were Chiefs and people of the Keta and Nungua Municipalities, the MCE for Ketu South, Hon. Tina Naa Ayely Mensah and Akua Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)