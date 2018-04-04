Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Starlets Strike First Blow Against Crested Cranes

Lilian Adera's 53rd minute beauty gave Harambee Starlets a 1-0 win over Uganda's Crested Cranes in their first round first leg match of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Adera broke down the right flank and floated in a well calculated cross from 35-yards which Cranes' keeper Ruth Aturo was unable to stop despite getting a touch on the ball.

The visitors failed to stop the right back from delivering in the box crosses throughout the game, little did they know she would make the difference ahead of the return leg set for Sunday at StarTimes Stadium, Kampala.

Should they overcome Uganda, Starlets will face Equatorial Guinea in the final qualification stage and victory will see them seal their second appearance at the continental showpiece set for Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

