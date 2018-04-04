West Africa: President Weah Departs Liberia for Cote d'Iviore, Ghana

President George Manneh Weah has departed the country for Abidjan and Accra respectively on a four-day State visit beginning the 4th through 7th April, 2018.

The Liberian leader along with delegation arrives in Abidjan on April 4 and leaves for Accra, Ghana on the 6th for a day's visit.

While in Abidjan and Accra, President Weah is expected to meet his Ivorian and Ghanaian counterparts, H.E. Alassane Quattara of Ivory Coast and H.E. Nana Ado-Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss strengthening of bilateral relationships that exist between Liberia and both countries.

President Weah is also expected to use his visits to explore avenues for investments in an effort to enhance trade between Liberia and Ivory Coast on the one hand and Liberia and Ghana on the other. He will also discuss issues concerning the promotion of peace within the ECOWAS region as well as cross-border security issues affecting both Liberia and Ivory Coast.

He is accompanied by Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Finance, Hon. Varney Sirleaf, Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, Minister of Transport, Hon. Sam Wlue and Hon. Trokon Kpui, Minister of State Without Portfolio. Others are, Madame Nyemade Pearson, Managing Director of LPRC, Presidential Press Secretary, Sam Mannah, among others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via mobile phone with the President.