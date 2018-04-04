Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Newly-Elected Ethiopian Prime Minister

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday phoned Ethiopia's newly-elected Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed to congratulate him on his new post.

Sisi said Egypt is proud of its strong relations with Ethiopia, noting that the two countries have "a common destiny," presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement .

The president said he is looking forward to working with Ahmed in order to continue boosting relations between Cairo and Addis Ababa .

The phone conversation also touched on fostering bilateral coordination and consultation on various African issues of mutual concern, Radi said .

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian prime minister voiced his appreciation for Sisi and congratulated him on re-election for a second term .

Ahmed affirmed his keenness to develop Egyptian-Ethiopian historic relations as well as cooperation in various fields.