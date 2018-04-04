4 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Newly-Elected Ethiopian Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday phoned Ethiopia's newly-elected Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed to congratulate him on his new post.

Sisi said Egypt is proud of its strong relations with Ethiopia, noting that the two countries have "a common destiny," presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement .

The president said he is looking forward to working with Ahmed in order to continue boosting relations between Cairo and Addis Ababa .

The phone conversation also touched on fostering bilateral coordination and consultation on various African issues of mutual concern, Radi said .

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian prime minister voiced his appreciation for Sisi and congratulated him on re-election for a second term .

Ahmed affirmed his keenness to develop Egyptian-Ethiopian historic relations as well as cooperation in various fields.

Egypt

Unsurprising Second Term for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

It has come as no surprise to anyone that Egyptian President Sisi has won a second term, with 97% of vote. Only about… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.