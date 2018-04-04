Egypt: PM - Relations With Morocco Excellent

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail asserted on Wednesday 4/4/2018 that relations with Morocco are historical and excellent.

The remark was made at a meeting with visiting Moroccan House of Representatives Speaker Lahabib El Malki and his accompanying delegation.

Ismail confirmed that Egypt is keen on enhancing joint cooperation in several domains.

He further highlighted the necessity of making use of the current economic potentials available in Egypt and Morocco.

For his part, the Moroccan Speaker conveyed the congratulations of Moroccan King Mohamed VI and the Moroccan government and people to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi over winning a second term in office in the election that was held last month.

He further expressed appreciation for the role undertaken by Egypt in boosting security and stability in the Arab region.

He lauded the economic reform program in Egypt and efforts exerted for fighting terrorism.