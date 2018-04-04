4 April 2018

Kenya: Utalii Student Charged With Lover's Murder

By Kna

A 20-year-old student suspected to have masterminded the murder of her lover was on Wednesday arraigned before a High Court in Nyeri.

Esther Wambui was arraigned alongside her mother Rosemary Nyawira and another suspect Michael Muriuki. They were jointly charged with the murder of Dennis Okumu, 23, on the night of February 3 and 4 within Karatina township.

It is alleged that Wambui, a student at Utalii College in Nairobi, lured his lover with whom she has one child, to her mother's homestead in Karatina with the intent of "disciplining him" for physically abusing her.

Prosecution says the victim, unaware of the setup, visited the fiancée's home on the material day where at night, he was persuaded to go for a drink with her lover's relatives and friends.

KILLED

It is while on their outing that they descended on him and killed him, the prosecution further says.

The three, who appeared before Nyeri resident Judge Jairus Ngaah, denied the charges as their lawyers, Kimani Njuguna and Samuel Ndung'u applied to have them released on bail.

But the prosecutor Kennedy Magoma successfully opposed the bail application, saying the trio could interfere with investigations as they were still pursuing more suspects.

The court ordered that the three be put in custody until April 16 when their application will be considered.

